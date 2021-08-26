ICICI Bank Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

IBN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,763,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,420 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 592,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

