iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Announces Earnings Results

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Shares of ICLK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

