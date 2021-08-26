Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 140,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

