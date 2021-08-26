Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:G traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,172. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

