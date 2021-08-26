Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 68,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

VLO traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. 80,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

