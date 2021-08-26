Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $115.76. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

