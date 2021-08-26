Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

