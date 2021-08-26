Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $37.00 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.