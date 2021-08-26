Idle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $554,768.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00011590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $554,768.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.29 or 1.00145694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.01047674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.68 or 0.06600746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,769 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

