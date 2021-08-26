IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

IGMS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,734 shares of company stock worth $524,633. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

