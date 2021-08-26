Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 361.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 73,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

