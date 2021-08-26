Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $154.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

