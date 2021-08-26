Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,576 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

ACN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $334.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

