IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 22,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

