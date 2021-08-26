Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$39.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$39.00 price objective from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.18. 417,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,842. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

