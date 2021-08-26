IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 8,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

