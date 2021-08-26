IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.20. 3,295,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

