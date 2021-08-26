IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Magellan Health worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 129,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

