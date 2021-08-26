IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.