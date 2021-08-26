Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $211,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $154.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

