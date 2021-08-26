Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $217,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $621.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $627.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.