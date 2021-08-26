Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 266,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

