Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

