Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $19,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,928.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.