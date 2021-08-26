Insider Buying: eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Purchases £1,232,000 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).
Shares of EVE opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.73. eve Sleep plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.
About eve Sleep
