Insider Buying: eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Purchases £1,232,000 in Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

Shares of EVE opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.73. eve Sleep plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

