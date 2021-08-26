Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $198,360.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

FST stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

