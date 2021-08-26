Insider Buying: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Buys 8,262 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.