Insider Buying: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Buys 8,262 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

