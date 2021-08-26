Insider Buying: iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) Insider Buys 7,555,553 Shares of Stock

iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) insider Lucas (Luke) Elliott purchased 7,555,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$1,511,110.60 ($1,079,364.71).
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.
About iCar Asia
