Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Purchases $150,150.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.00.
DNUT opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69.
Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
