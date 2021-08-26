Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Purchases $150,150.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Tattersfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.00.

DNUT opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNUT. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

