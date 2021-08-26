Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($180.53).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Phil Urban bought 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).
Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
