Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($180.53).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Phil Urban bought 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

