Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Acquires $72,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.