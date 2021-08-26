Insider Buying: RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) insider Angeleen Jenkins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$43,750.00 ($31,250.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

RPMGlobal Company Profile

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support; and technical, advisory, and training services to the resources industry, as well as laboratory gas testing services.

