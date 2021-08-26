Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Purchases 564,971 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Serinus Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

