Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Purchases 564,971 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Serinus Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

