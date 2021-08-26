Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.20.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.