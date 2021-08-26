Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells 3,518 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

