Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 26,448 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. 1,985,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 41.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

