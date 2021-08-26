Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Sells 39,568 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 622,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,482. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

