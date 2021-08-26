Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Sells 39,568 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of PUBM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 622,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,482. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
