Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,539 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $950.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

