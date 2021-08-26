Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STLD opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

