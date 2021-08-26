Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 278,642 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $327.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.