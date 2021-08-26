Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells $50,620.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.