Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells $50,620.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

