Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Sells 3,716 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.53. 346,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,145. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

