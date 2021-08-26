Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after buying an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after buying an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 14,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,178. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

