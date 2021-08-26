Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 241,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.