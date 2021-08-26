Insight 2811 Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $462.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

