Insight 2811 Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.28. 41,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

