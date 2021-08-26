Insured Finance Trading 40.3% Higher This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $190,583.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.87 or 0.99085720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01034712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.45 or 0.06401887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,865,449 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

