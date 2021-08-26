Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $21.01. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 98 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

