Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,914 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Intel worth $1,100,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 606,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

