Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,804,000 after buying an additional 236,832 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Intel by 72.4% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,544,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

